United Way's Backpack Giveaway gets school supplies to kids in need

The United Way is helping out kids in need of supplies before school starts with a Backpack Giveaway.

On Thursday, volunteers came together to fill more than 3,000 backpacks with essential school supplies in an effort to foster classroom success for students in need.

More than 70 percent of Toledo kids show up physically, emotionally and academically unprepared for kindergarten.

The event was held July 21 at Huntington Center in downtown Toledo from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

If you missed the event, donate here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.