Sandusky County EMS Chief says education is key to cure heroin epidemic

Heroin overdoses continue to be an issue across Northwest Ohio and that's proving true in Sandusky County.

In the first half of last year, Sandusky County had eight opiate-related overdoses. That number has jumped to 41 for the same period this year.

According to Jeff Jackson, EMS Chief in Sandusky County, much of the heroin people are getting is laced with fentanyl.

"We believe it was the strength of the heroin that was coming through - little bit stronger, took a little bit more to get the people out of the true overdose," Chief Jackson said.

Jackson says in order to turn this epidemic around, education about the harmful effects of the drug is critical.

