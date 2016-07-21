Construction crews wake up residents of Maumee apartment complex with early start time

Tenants of a Maumee apartment building say they're getting unwanted wake up calls from construction workers.

One resident at Brandywine Estates says crews working on the new Andersons headquarters in Monclova have not been following noise ordinances which

prohibits construction from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.during daylight saving time, saying the noise sometimes starts as early as 6 a.m.

"It's not like when I moved in, on the golf course and all, you know," said Annie Showman, a resident at Brandywine Estates.

Showman reports being woken up by the noise recently.

"Yeah, yeah, a couple of times. Not good, not good you know. It kind of makes me angry."

The township says the ordinance only covers private construction, but does think it's unreasonable to begin working that early and will request crews hold off until 7 a.m. in the future.



