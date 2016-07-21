Ciboros request case be moved to Columbus for safety

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

After putting in three requests to hear his side, Timothy Ciboro sat down with WTOL 11’s Joe Stoll for a one-on-one interview Monday.

Timothy and Esten Ciboros, a local father and son accused of keeping a 13-year-old captive in their basement for more than a year, were in court again Thursday.

Both Timothy and Esten asked that their attorneys be removed from the case, a request Judge Linda Jennings rejected last week. This time, however, Judge Jennings agreed to allow Timothy's lawyer to withdraw. Timothy and Esten both asked to defend themselves, but Judge Jennings said she will reassign a new public defender to Timothy against his request, and that Esten will have to wait until his next pretrial hearing for a decision on his representation.

Both cases will be handled separately from now on.

Timothy also made a request that the case be moved to Columbus, saying he and his son's lives are threatened in jail.

"Our case is political, it is not about right or wrong. There is no proof for the stated charges. There is no reason for us to be in jail. I am asking this court to do right before it is too late. I'm asking this court to d rop all charges," said Timothy Ciboro. "If this court will not d rop the charges, to release us on our own reconnaissance, give us a change of venue to Columbus, Ohio. And give us a new judge, in and from Columbus, Ohio."

A pretrial hearing for Timothy has been set for July 26. Esten's pretrial is scheduled for August 4.

