Ciboros request case be moved to Columbus for safety - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ciboros request case be moved to Columbus for safety

Reporting by Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
Timothy Ciboro in court Thursday, July 21 (Source: WTOL) Timothy Ciboro in court Thursday, July 21 (Source: WTOL)
Esten Ciboro in court Thursday, July 21 (Source: WTOL) Esten Ciboro in court Thursday, July 21 (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Timothy and Esten Ciboros, a local father and son accused of keeping a 13-year-old captive in their basement for more than a year, were in court again Thursday.

Both Timothy and Esten asked that their attorneys be removed from the case, a request Judge Linda Jennings rejected last week. This time, however, Judge Jennings agreed to allow Timothy's lawyer to withdraw. Timothy and Esten both asked to defend themselves, but Judge Jennings said she will reassign a new public defender to Timothy against his request, and that Esten will have to wait until his next pretrial hearing for a decision on his representation. 

Both cases will be handled separately from now on.

Timothy also made a request that the case be moved to Columbus, saying he and his son's lives are threatened in jail. 

"Our case is political, it is not about right or wrong. There is no proof for the stated charges. There is no reason for us to be in jail. I am asking this court to do right before it is too late. I'm asking this court to drop all charges," said Timothy Ciboro. "If this court will not drop the charges, to release us on our own reconnaissance, give us a change of venue to Columbus, Ohio. And give us a new judge, in and from Columbus, Ohio."

A pretrial hearing for Timothy has been set for July 26. Esten's pretrial is scheduled for August 4.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly