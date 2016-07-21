What to do if you suspect lead paint in your rental home or dwelling

City council is looking into a proposal requiring any rental property built before 1978 to be inspected for lead before it can be rented.

No decision has been reached yet, but the topic is cause for concern.

Any home built before 1978, which is quite a few in Toledo, most likely contain lead paint. As more studies come out about the potential danger, most people assume its just children eating paint chips, but the health department warns there is a little bit more to it.

"Any friction surfaces like windows that have been painted, door jams, are going to create dust. And that dust could contain lead. And just breathing that in, kids walking across the floor or playing. even a little bit of lead poisoning can cause issue. There's research on that - dropping IQ points. The more and more you get a lead-poisoned child, the worse it's probably going to be," said Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner.

Toledo currently ranks second in the state among cities affected by lead contamination.

So what should you do?

The most sure-fire option is complete lead abatement, which can cost thousands of dollars. Most situations aren't so bad to need that, but proper upkeep is important.

Making sure there is no chipping or flaking in your paint and making sure your walls are sanded down and freshly painted is important. Also, being aware of the dust around windows that may fall upon opening and closing, especially with older wood windows, is another thing to watch.

Replacing them is another option that comes with a cost.

If this is something that's a big concern for you as a home owner, your first step may be consulting a professional.

"Really we're looking at pre-1978 homes in Toledo. That being because these homes were painted with lead paint, most likely," Zgodzinski said. "If I was a home owner and I was really concerned, I would look to bring somebody in and say, 'could you just do the test, take a couple dust wipes and tell me if there's an issue here.'"

If this is something that concerns you, click here for a list of certified companies that can help.

