TPD outfits all K9s with bullet, stab proof vests

Nine out of 10 K9s in the unit have been fitted for bullet and stab proof vests. (Source: WTOL)

TPD officer with one of the K9 wearing a bullet and stab proof vest. (Source: WTOL)

Generous donations by members of our community now has all of TPD's K9s equipped with custom fit bullet and stab proof vests.

"They are vital. These are what can protect the dog's life in high-risk situations. They are the same vests we wear," said Lt. Brian Twining of TPD.

Out of10 dogs on the unit, 9 have a custom fit vests.

Okal, the youngest dog, will be fitted for his after he is fully grown. The funding for his vest has already been donated.

All of the vests were paid for through donations by the Old News Boys and A Breed Apart out of Pennsylvania. Embroidered into every vest is the phrase "In memory of K9 Falko."

"These dogs are very important to us," said Twining. "They become like our children. And anything we can do to protect them, they are out there protecting us, we need to do whatever we can do to protect them."

