Healthy Twists on Summer Favorites from Meijer Stores

The Blend” Burger

A delicious way to up your veggie intake and serve moist burgers every time! Mix in the rich umami flavors of ground mushrooms with your ground beef to create a healthier option without sacrificing taste.

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 ounces baby bell or white button mushrooms

1 tablespoons True Goodness® by Meijer Organic olive oil

1 1/4 pound lean Certified Angus Beef ground beef

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

2 green onions, finely diced

Note: Customize burger flavors by adding one to two teaspoons of your favorite grilling spice blend such as McCormick® Grill Mates® Worcestershire Pub Burger Blend

4 whole grain buns

Directions:

1. Pre-heat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Finely dice mushrooms or gently pulse in food processor. If desired, cook until just tender: In a skillet, heat olive oil on medium-high heat and add mushrooms, sautéing 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from heat and cool 5 minutes.

3. Transfer cooled mushrooms to medium bowl. Add ground beef, onions, salt, pepper, and garlic mixing until combined.

4. Shape into 4 to 5 patties. Place on grill, turning heat down to medium. Cook 4-5 minutes per side, turning once until burgers are done and reach an internal temperature of 165°F. Top with cheese of your choice if desired and remove from grill. Place in buns and serve.

5. Enjoy with your favorite burger toppings!

Nutrition Information (per serving – 1 burger with bun): Calories, 358, Fat 11g, Saturated Fat 3g, Cholesterol 101 mg, Sodium 515 mg, Carbohydrate 25g, Fiber 2g, Protein 40g.

Recipe Adapted from: The Mushroom Council, www.mushroominfo.com

*Healthy Hack: Skip the sugary soda and enjoy your burger with a healthier carbonated beverage like Ice Mountain Sparkling Water or Nestle Pure Life® Exotics Sparkling Water.

Spiralized Zucchini Primavera

Enjoy zucchini at it’s peak this season with this creamy zucchini primavera as a side dish or vegetarian entrée.



Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet potato, spiral sliced or cut into thin strips

2-3 medium zucchini, spiral sliced or cut into thin strips (about 4 cups)

1 yellow squash, spiral sliced or cut into thin strips (about 2 cups)

3 tablespoons Avocado oil (or canola or grape seed oil)

1/4 teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer crushed red pepper flakes

1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 red pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon McCormick® dried oregano

1 teaspoon McCormick® dried basil

1/2 cup True Goodness® by Meijer chicken stock

3/4 cup whipping cream

3/4 cup grated parmesan

Directions:

1. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add red pepper flakes and the sweet potato. Sauté about 3-4 minutes.

2. Add the sliced red pepper, and red onion. Sauté another 2 minutes.

3. Add the zucchini, yellow squash, garlic, oregano and basil. Lightly salt and pepper.

4. Sauté everything together another 3-5 minutes. Remove vegetables from pan and set aside; keep warm.

5. Add the chicken broth to the skillet; scraping up bits from the pan.

6. Add the whipping cream along with the parmesan cheese. Whisk for 2 minutes.

7. Return the vegetables back to the skillet and toss through with the sauce to warm.

Nutrition Information (per serving): Calories 169, Fat 11g, Saturated Fat 4g, Cholesterol 20 mg, Sodium 197 mg, Carbohydrate 11g, Fiber 3g, Protein 7g.

Recipe Source: KitchenAid®, Chef Tara Newman. Use the KitchenAid stand mixer with the Spiralizer attachment to easily spiralize vegetables.

Grilled Watermelon with Walnut Gremolata

A unique and delicious twist on summer’s favorite treat! Welcome to the grill, watermelon!

Serves 8

Ingredients

1/2 small seedless watermelon

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons True Goodness® by Meijer Organic olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon McCormick® ground rosemary

1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder

1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Coarse Ground

1/4 cup finely chopped toasted walnuts

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

Directions:

1. Pre-heat grill to high heat.

2. Cut 4 (1 to 2” thick) half-moon slices of watermelon. Place watermelon steaks in glass dish. Reserve any remaining watermelon for another use.

3. Mix vinegar, oil, lemon juice, rosemary, salt and pepper in small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons for drizzling grilled watermelon. Add remaining marinade to coat watermelon pieces. Refrigerate 20 minutes, turning watermelon halfway through marinating time.

4. Meanwhile, for the Walnut Gremolata, mix walnuts, parsley and lemon peel in small bowl. Set aside.

5. Remove watermelon steaks from marinade. Reserve leftover marinade for brushing watermelon during grilling. Grill watermelon steaks over high heat 2 to 4 minutes per side or until grill marks appear, brushing with leftover marinade.

6. To serve, cut watermelon steaks in half. Drizzle with reserved 2 tablespoons marinade. Sprinkle with Walnut Gremolata.

Nutrition Information (per serving): Calories: 126, Cholesterol: 0mg, Sodium: 93mg, Protein: 2g, Total Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Fiber: 1g, Carbohydrate: 16g

Recipe Source: McCormick® Spices, www.Mccormick.com

