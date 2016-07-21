Tools for Schools still accepting donations for children in need

The new school year is right around the corner, and the Salvation Army is working to get school supplies to children in need.

Thursday was the last day to sign up to receive school supplies from the Salvation Army's "Tools for Schools" program. But there are still two weeks left to donate the much needed school supplies.

It's a program that Major Scott Kelly with the Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio says helps children from less fortunate situations not feel left out or left behind.



"To give kids the opportunity to start the school year with the supplies they need to be successful is key to giving them that level playing field and that opportunity to do their best." said Kelly.



Hundreds of parents signed up on Wednesday or Thursday, like Jennifer Cunningham, who has four school age children and currently no income.



"We were actually trying to figure out how we were going to do it. My parents were going to help us if we needed help, but that'd be a last resort. So, this will help tremendously," she said.



Thursday was the last day for the supply distribution application, but currently the donations are not matching the demand.

LIST OF SUPPLIES NEEDED

This year several organizations are teaming up with the Salvation Army for the cause, including WTOL 11/FOX 36, McDonalds and iHeartRadio.

If you're already shopping for your own child, it can work as a great lesson in giving.

"Double up on what you're already buying for your own kids." said Kelly. "You know what their supply needs are, and that's basically what we're going to put into the backpacks when we pack them."

Item donations will be accepted until Sunday, Aug. 7.

Kids who receive these supplies will also get a free backpack and will get them right before classes begin.

Last year, the Tools for School program handed out over 1,400 backpacks filed with school supplies for students.

