WATCH: Gov. Kasich makes surprise appearance at Ohio GOP breakfast

Ohio Gov. John Kasich made a surprise appearance at the Ohio GOP breakfast in Cleveland Thursday. WTOL 11 was the only local media in the room as he spoke to Ohio Republicans.

Right now, the Governor of this must-win state is one of the most talked about people in the country next to Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz, who is receiving a lot of backlash from his party for not endorsing Trump in his speech Wednesday night. Kasich also has yet to get behind Trump.

This week Ohio Republicans have blasted Trump for coming after Kasich for not attending the convention, saying Trump needs to worry about unifying Ohioans and Americans instead of attacking the Ohio Governor. Still, the Ohio GOP says they'd back Trump, even if it's only to stop a Hillary Clinton win with four more years of Democratic policies. Their leader, Governor John Kasich didn't mention Donald Trump specifically, but said "let me tell you something... I'm standing on principle and I have no problem doing that alone."

Kasich went on to say, "You stand for what you believe in. Guess who I communicate that to? Two 16-year-old daughters that I can't wait to see tonight. That's what I try to tell them. Let me tell you another thing. We want politicians to stand on principles and whenever it's not the principle we like, we're not so much into them standing on principles... A lot of people are wondering what am I doing? I think you can all understand why I didn't show up to speak at a convention by the way, after what you saw last night."

Kasich referencing to the backlash Sen.Cruz got on the convention floor for not endorsing Donald Trump.

After Kasich's comments this morning, don't look for an endorsement from him either. But as you heard, he's okay with that. The support behind him, however, is split.

"Sometimes you're all alone and that's cool, because at the end of the day that's just you in the mirror," said Kasich.

The Ohio Governor did say he will be campaigning for big Republican races around the country, traveling to help out with races in Philadelphia and New Hampshire. He even said he will quote "live in Arizona to make sure Senator John McCain gets re-elected and do everything I can to get the vote out in November for Senator Rob Portman in Ohio."

