Road rage blamed for causing Toledo crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say a fit of anger behind the wheel led to a crash and three little kids were in the backseat of the car that’s said to have caused it.

It happened Wednesday at Hill Ave. and Harmony Ln. in south Toledo.

Tamara Cook, 32, got angry at another driver and caused a crash in which one of the vehicles flipped over, according to Toledo police. 

Officers say Cook got out of her car and tried to fight the driver in the other vehicle.  It’s not known what sparked the angry feud.

Police say Cooks three kids were in the backseat at the time. They are 5, 6 and 8 years old and weren’t seriously hurt. 

Cook has been charged with three counts of child endangering among several traffic charges, including reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to control her car.

Cook was scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Thursday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

