Crash leads police to suspected cash register thieves

R Z Layton (Left) and John Cavitt, Sr. (Right) (Source: Lucas County Jail) R Z Layton (Left) and John Cavitt, Sr. (Right) (Source: Lucas County Jail)
Two Toledo men were arrested and charged with robbing two businesses in an attempt to steal the cash registers.

Police arrested R Z Layton and John Cavitt, Sr. Wednesday at Dorr Street and Hawley Street following a three-vehicle crash.

Toledo police say Cavitt and Layton were involved in robberies at the Family Dollar at 1703 Airport Hwy. and the Burger King restaurant at 910 Western Ave., both in the City of Toledo. 

In both crimes, police say the men tried stealing the cash registers but only made off with the one at the Family Dollar.

Police chased the suspects, but they crashed into several cars. 

Layton was identified by police as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Both men were treated for minor injuries and were later taken to the Lucas County Jail. They are awaiting arraignment before a judge Thursday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

