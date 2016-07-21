Crash leads police to suspected cash register thieves

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Two Toledo men were arrested and charged with robbing two businesses in an attempt to steal the cash registers.

Police arrested R Z Layton and John Cavitt, Sr. Wednesday at Dorr Street and Hawley Street following a three-vehicle crash.

Toledo police say Cavitt and Layton were involved in robberies at the Family Dollar at 1703 Airport Hwy. and the Burger King restaurant at 910 Western Ave., both in the City of Toledo.

In both crimes, police say the men tried stealing the cash registers but only made off with the one at the Family Dollar.

Police chased the suspects, but they crashed into several cars.

Layton was identified by police as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Both men were treated for minor injuries and were later taken to the Lucas County Jail. They are awaiting arraignment before a judge Thursday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

