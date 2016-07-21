Man arrested for disorderly conduct after swearing at police, ch - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for disorderly conduct after swearing at police, children

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made comments that made them feel uncomfortable while out on a foot pursuit. 

Tyler E. Tuite, 19, was lodged in the Lucas County Jail for disorderly conduct, but released shortly afterwards.

According to a report obtained by WTOL 11 News, officers were chasing someone on the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue off of Starr Ave. That’s when the officers say Tuite yelled curse words at police in general. 

Police say several small children were there at the time in addition to a large crowd.

The report states:

“Due to the volatile nature of Police/Community relations during the current time and the neighborhood in which the incident occurred, not only was his language offensive to the children, but also potentially dangerous to police as it could have incited the crowd to turn violent.”

This is the third recent report of citizens threatening or disrupting Toledo police officers.

Tuite was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday morning.

