Man arrested for disorderly conduct after swearing at police, children

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made comments that made them feel uncomfortable while out on a foot pursuit.

Tyler E. Tuite, 19, was lodged in the Lucas County Jail for disorderly conduct, but released shortly afterwards.

According to a report obtained by WTOL 11 News, officers were chasing someone on the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue off of Starr Ave. That’s when the officers say Tuite yelled curse words at police in general.

Police say several small children were there at the time in addition to a large crowd.

The report states:

“Due to the volatile nature of Police/Community relations during the current time and the neighborhood in which the incident occurred, not only was his language offensive to the children, but also potentially dangerous to police as it could have incited the crowd to turn violent.”

This is the third recent report of citizens threatening or disrupting Toledo police officers.

Tuite was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday morning.

