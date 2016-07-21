Man arrested, charged with ramming TPD cruiser - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested, charged with ramming TPD cruiser

An east Toledo man was arrested late Wednesday night following a chase from Oregon into Toledo.

Jon Potter, 55, is charged with one count of fleeing and eluding and one count of resisting arrest. 

Toledo police say Potter an another person stole a picnic table from the Walmart store on Navarre Ave. in Oregon Wednesday night. When
police spotted the vehicle, officers say the driver wouldn’t stop and led them on a chase across city lines.
 
Toledo police got involved in the chase and say the vehicle plowed through barricades and crashed into a police cruiser at Central Ave. and Galena St. in north Toledo. 

The officer in that cruiser sustained minor injuries to the left ankle.

Potter was identified as the driver. The other person’s name hasn’t been released.

Potter was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday morning.

