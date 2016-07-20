Bowling Green's Abby Paskvan sings National Anthem at RNC

The third night of the Republican National Convention had a local flavor for some Ohioans.

WTOL 11 was here when Abby Paskvan, a Marketing student at Bowling Green State University, sang the National Anthem in a sea of red, white and blue at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland Wednesday.

When asked what she was most excited about, the 20-year-old singer said the audience and the love.

"I would say the amount of television and people who are actually going to be watching this. I heard someone say 10 million people. That's insane! That's an audience. I never sang to a million people in my life. Today is going to be amazing. I can't wait to see the response from people and the outpouring of love I've already felt from people all over," she said.

Paskvan has performed the National Anthem, she thinks, at least 100 times.

Her first performance was when she was just 8 years old at a BGSU basketball game.

