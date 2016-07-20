Ohio Republicans talk about Trump: How'd this happen?

A year ago, few people in the country or in the polls didn't give Donald Trump any chance of winning his party's nomination, but last night he did just that. So, I took to the convention floor to ask Ohio delegates, How'd this happen?

Even with Paul Ryan's urging to get behind the nominee, a lot of delegates here though are telling me, "You know what? We think he needs to sell us and we'll be watching and listening closely come Thursday."

"Well, I'll tell ya' it's the most amazing phenomena as far as I'm concerned, that's ever taken place in politics," said Bob Sebo, Ohio GOP delegate.

And Ohio's delegates who came here committed to John Kasich are living through that phenomenon, powerless to change it and learning what they didn't know about politics.

"I found out in the last year, I didn't know as much about politics that I thought I did," said Attorney General Mike DeWine.

And as happy as the delegates appear to be, they're also mad. And Trump knew that.

"Well, I mean. He clearly tapped into an anger in the country, that's put him forward to where he is now. And so, I understand that and I can see it," said Cliff Rosenberger, Representative from Wilmington, Ohio.

But there's something else Trump had going that allowed him to say things others couldn't, even if it was striking a chord,

"Let's say this, when you're in the financial position that he's in, you can say what you want to say. Because, guess what, tomorrow morning, you're still in that financial position, alright," said Sebo.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says Trump is connecting with Democrats and independent and predicts the GOP nominee will carry parts of Ohio Republicans usually don't. But he says Trump needs to start building a bigger tent for Republicans, which could start Thursday night.

"He's got 20 - 25 percent of Republicans who, if the election were held today, either say they wouldn't vote at all or are not going to vote for him," DeWine said.

That's one in four, one in five, still saying no to Donald Trump or maybe just no to voting.

