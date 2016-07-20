What Donald Trump needs to do next; Ohio delegates weigh in at RNC

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is very popular among the Ohio GOP, having Ohio ties - he attended Miami University. But, the GOP leaders still say it's up to Donald Trump, the Presidential nominee, to unite the Ohio party.

"We're all on the same team; we all want the same thing," Ryan said as he tried to rally a struggling Republican Party.

Speaker Ryan did send a clear message, yet he only said Donald Trump's name once when he talked to the Ohio GOP.

"Voting for anybody but Donald Trump means you're voting for Hillary Clinton," Ryan said.

Now, Republicans here in the Ohio GOP say they are united in their core principles and their dislike for Hillary Clinton and they're not so united on their feelings for Donald Trump. But they still acknowledge in order to win this over Hillary Clinton in November, they are going to have to unite.

"If he decides he wants to win, that's what it's going to take. And he's ultimately going to be the one to have to make that determination," said Secretary of State of Ohio John Husted. "And, you know, leading involves listening. Leading involves listening. And if he's willing to listen to the voices that are not there for him yet, and to understand what they want, and what they want to hear, then he has a chance between now and November to get there. But, he's going to have to change his approach."

"I suppose any speech is a make or break speech," said Lt. Governor of Ohio Mary Taylor. "But, you know, Donald Trump's delivered in the past and I'm not going to make predictions about how it's going to go on Thursday. I think he needs to, again, focus on the things that, that the delegates or the Americans want to hear about. And what we want to hear about is, how are we going to solve the problems facing this country. How are we going to make sure that our children and grandchildren have a brighter future."

Everyone that we've been hearing from at these Ohio GOP breakfasts throughout the week have been telling us that throughout America, throughout Ohio, people are really worried about the future of their children and their grandchildren - as the Lt. Governor said.

"This is the core of the country," said Ryan. "I mean Ohio is middle America, but Ohio is really the determiner of where this nation goes."

Trump has been the official nominee of the Republican Party for just about 24 hours now and the focus is beating Hillary Clinton and other local Democrats.

"The vote happened last night so it's done," said Lucas County GOP Chair Jon Stainbrook. "We're gonna back our Republican ticket. We've got Rob Portman in Lucas County.We've got Mike Bell Lucas County Commissioner. So the top of the ticket leads all the way down. So we have the nominee now and we're off to the races."

"For someone to be successful they've got to look at Ohio and say... You've got to reach out to Ohioans and bring us into that fold so we can win this election because, again, we can't afford. you know, to say that we're gonna have four more years or 8 more years of a Barack Obama administration with Hillary Clinton," said Rep. Bob Latta.

Stay tuned to WTOL for more coverage of the RNC Thursday when the Presidential nominee takes the stage.

