Tiffin woman dies after crashing into ditch

A woman is dead after a crash in Clinton Township Wednesday.

Marcia Webb, 69, of Tiffin, Ohio was driving a Dodge Ram pick-up truck northbound on TR 135 when she went off the roadway into a ditch.

Webb overcorrected when she pulled the truck out of the ditch back on to TR 135, sliding off the right side of the road and striking the ditch.

The truck rotated and she was partially ejected from the vehicle.

According to a press release, Webb was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says her injuries would have been minimized had she been wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

