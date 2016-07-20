High heat increases risk of children being left in hot cars

A major risk comes with the threat of high heat this week - kids being left in hot cars.

It happens more often than you might think to even the most well-meaning of parents.

According to Kidsandcars.org, approximately 38 kids die every year from being left in a hot car.

That’s why Lucas County Children Services is promoting its campaign called “Beat the Heat, Check the Back Seat.”

“We see stories coming from all over the country where children are fatally injured because they were forgotten in the back of a car,” LCCS Spokeswoman Julie Malkin said.

WTOL Meteorologist Chris Vickers describes how sizzling it can get inside a car during 90-degree heat.

“It acts like a greenhouse... it can heat up the inside of that car to 120 degrees in a matter of 20 minutes,” Vickers said.

Doctor Eugene Izsak from ProMedica Children's Hospital said a child's body heats up faster than an adult's, making it dangerous for kids to be in a hot car for even a short time.

"The time it takes you to run into the store, grab that quick thing that you needed... that can be a fatal time limit,” Izsak said.

So what can you do to prevent leaving your child a hot car? Malkin said place simple reminders for yourself.

"Put something in the back seat to remind you that you have to look back there... whether it’s your purse or something else. Put a teddy bear in your child's car seat,” Malkin said.



Other tips include arranging for your childcare provider to call you if your child isn't d ropped off on time.

"It’s really important for people to remember to beat the heat by checking the back seat,” Malkin said.



