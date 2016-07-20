Michigan State Police investigate suspicious death of 73-year-old Lenawee Co. man

Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 73-year-old man in Lenawee County.

Troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to a home on Rogers Highway in Raisin Township around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found 73-year-old Mirl Enos Henry dead in the backyard with a gunshot wound to his chest.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Lenawee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Right now, police say there isn't a threat to your safety. The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

