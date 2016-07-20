Michigan State Police investigate suspicious death of 73-year-ol - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Michigan State Police investigate suspicious death of 73-year-old Lenawee Co. man

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 73-year-old man in Lenawee County. 

Troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to a home on Rogers Highway in Raisin Township around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found 73-year-old Mirl Enos Henry dead in the backyard with a gunshot wound to his chest.  

An autopsy will be conducted by the Lenawee County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Right now, police say there isn't a threat to your safety. The death remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly