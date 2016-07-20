Man caught collecting FREE smoke alarms from Toledo Fire charged

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man is charged with tampering with records after Toledo Fire says they noticed he was collecting FREE smoke alarms from various stations.

TFD says Donald McBride used different names, but not addresses and that's how they ultimately caught him.

The Toledo Fire Department handed out around 1,000 FREE smoke alarms so far this year, and around 2,500 last year to people who cannot otherwise afford them.

Firefighters say smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Last year alone, 10 people told TFD that the smoke alarms they were given by the department helped get them out of a house fire alive.

