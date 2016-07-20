Man caught collecting FREE smoke alarms from Toledo Fire charged - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man caught collecting FREE smoke alarms from Toledo Fire charged

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is charged with tampering with records after Toledo Fire says they noticed he was collecting FREE smoke alarms from various stations. 

TFD says Donald McBride used different names, but not addresses and that's how they ultimately caught him. 

The Toledo Fire Department handed out around 1,000 FREE smoke alarms so far this year, and around 2,500 last year to people who cannot otherwise afford them. 

Firefighters say smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Last year alone, 10 people told TFD that the smoke alarms they were given by the department helped get them out of a house fire alive. 

