Landlord sentenced to 4 years for attacking tenant with broken beer bottle

A landlord sentenced to four years in prison for attacking one of his tenants.

Chad Sprinkle, 43, was found guilty of felonious assault after strangling Johannes Vanakkeren and slashing his forehead with a broken beer bottle outside an apartment complex on Scottwood in May.

Investigators say the two men had on-going arguments.

Sprinkle previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to four years behind bars.

