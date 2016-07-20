TPS principal accused of sexual harassment put on paid administrative leave

A Toledo Public School principal is on paid administrative leave after being accused of sexually harassing a TPS teacher.

TPS says Scott High School Assistant Principal Anthony Bronaugh will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a hearing between the union and the district. According to the district, the allegations occurred while Bronaugh was a summer school administrator at Marshall Elementary School.

The district did not go into further detail, but did say the accusations are not physical in nature.

This is the second time Bronaugh has been accused of sexual harassment. The first time was in 2012, when Bronaugh was serving as a principal at Robinson Elementary School. Ultimately, prosecutors decided not to pursue the case and Bronaugh returned to the district.

Bronaugh has been with the district for almost 18 years.

