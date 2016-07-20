Man claims he woke up with gun shot wound in leg

Toledo police investigate after man says he woke up to discover he was shot in the leg.

It happened on the 2200 block of Warren in central Toledo. Police say the man claims that he woke up mid-morning and discovered he had been shot in the leg.

Family members drove him to the hospital.

Police did find what they believe to be a crime scene, but the man who was shot is not talking.

