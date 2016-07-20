Lucas County Sheriff's Office concerned for officers at RNC

Concerns about officer safety in Cleveland are on the minds of many, including people in Northwest Ohio.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office did not send any deputies to the Republican National Convention, but the department's Chief Deputy says he is "very concerned" about the safety of those who are there in light of the police murders in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

The potential for violent protests in Cleveland loom.

"It just makes no sense to me whatsoever," said Chief Deputy William Talbott. "It just makes no sense. And for the guys that are over there, I hope everybody comes home safe and good luck to them."

Talbott says he hasn't seen any information regarding threats to officers in Cleveland, but that has not stopped him from worrying.



