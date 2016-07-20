South Toledo summit seeks to solve veteran homelessness, improve quality of life

The VA Outpatient Clinic hosted an event to help veterans find a home and a job in a south Toledo summit Wednesday.

Local organizations came together to talk about the barriers veterans face when trying to find a job after returning from deployment. They also talked about consistent homelessness among some veterans in the community.

The goal was to establish a work group that would meet every month to coordinate services for veterans.

"Our veterans and our guardsmen and reservists have a lot of skills that would benefit any employer in every community," said Shawn Dowling of VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. "And we want to give all our veterans an opportunity to access competitive employment and improve the quality of their life."

Dowling says Toledo is close to finding a place to live for all homeless veterans and that the next challenge is to keep them consistently employed and in those homes.

