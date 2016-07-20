RNC Day 2: Ohio delegates make connection between theme, working-class families

Once the "never trump" movers were shot down as we reported Monday, this thing was never in doubt. The only question: Which state would get the honors of putting the nominee over the top?

That went to New York, Trump's home state, but one that is notably blue in November elections.

On the second day of the RNC, the theme was Make America Work Again.

Monday's appeal was to our safety; Tuesday's was to our jobs.

But we wondered how our Ohio Republican Delegates - members of the party that gave us Senate Bill 5 in Ohio and Right to Work - thought it could make a connection to America's middle-class, working families.

Patrick Piccininni, Ohio GOP delegate of Columbus, said the connection is based in opportunities available for all.

"Opportunities have to be provided for everyone," he said. "And as long as government... makes an environment that provides the opportunities for businesses to employ more people, that's how you make the case."

Barbara Sears, Ohio GOP delegate of Maumee, said the commonality of people working and paying taxes is bonding.

"I think we absolutely can connect with working folks. I mean, we are hardworking tax-paying folks also. So I think there's an absolute connection there," she said.

"I think a lot of things are missed," said John Denver, Ohio GOP delegate of Cincinnati. "Republicans are not anti-trade, we're not anti-union. We're not Right to Work wholeheartedly."

