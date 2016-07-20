Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has no plans to visit RNC

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur of Toledo is in an interesting position this week - The Republican National Convention is happening in her 9th District!

Her office says they helped Cleveland receive the security and support it needs even though the long-time Democrat has no plans to visit.

The congresswoman has not committed to attending next week's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, although her staff is reviewing her schedule to see if she can attend.

"Obviously, I'll support the nominee of my party, and I hope that we can have them, both candidates, come to Northern Ohio," said Rep. Marcy Kaptur, (D) 9th District. "Ohio is a pivotal state, and I would hope that they could have, maybe not a debate, but how about a discussion in this region of the country of what we're going to do to help propel our economy forward."

You may remember, the congresswoman campaigned for Bernie Sanders, not Hillary Clinton.

