Gov. Kasich takes third in delegate count, still no endorsement for Trump

Even though Ohio Governor John Kasich came up third in the delegate count, he still made waves in Cleveland Tuesday.

Gov. Kasich has been much talked-about, but little seen this week. Donald Trump's spokesperson actually called him "rude" for not attending the convention.

The governor did, however, attend a reception in his honor at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But anyone looking for an announcement of a truce or support for the nominee was disappointed.

Instead, the governor reflected on his own campaign, how it changed him as a person, and, sounding like a still, or future, campaigner, he challenged his supporters after having thanked them.

"If we can make a difference in the lives of the people and give them hope, and give them a sense that tomorrow will be a better day, and that together we can change this whole darn world for our children, for our grandchildren, we America will lead for the reason of the century into the next century. That's our mission and that's our goal and lets pursue it," said Gov. Kasich.

View more of WTOL 11's tweets from the RNC here.

Now, all of this is important because any split among Ohio Republicans could cost the GOP the White House. Remember, no Republican has ever won the White House without carrying Ohio.

"(Can Donald Trump carry Ohio if John Kasich doesn't sign onto the effort?) You know, I don't Know. That's going to be interesting to see what happens. I'm just one of those folks where I believe that when you get towards the end it's about unifying on a message," said John Dever, Ohio GOP delegate, Cincinnati.

"Our nominee needs to work really hard," said Patrick Piccininni, Ohio GOP delegate, Columbus. "He's got a tough road to hoe, but I think the governor is supporting all the Republicans on the ballot and he will, I'm not going to speak for the governor though."

"I'm not sure how I see that, but, you know, I think there are different levels of support that you might see," said Barbara Sears, Ohio GOP delegate, Maumee.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says 25 percent of Republicans say they will either not vote for Donald Trump or not vote at all. Again, that's according to DeWine. So, clearly some mending needs to be done between the nominee and his party.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan will speak with Ohio delegates. Then, at the Quicken Loans Arena, Bowling Green's Abby Paksvan will sing the National Anthem and Indiana's Mike Pence will speak.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.