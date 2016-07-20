Two women arrested, charged with robbery at Toledo Kroger - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police arrested two women Wednesday morning after they allegedly tried stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise without paying for it.

Shontae Hill, 30, and Brianna Randolph, 23, both of Toledo, were booked into the Lucas County Jail just after 5 a.m. Wednesday and charged with robbery.

According to police, Hill and Randolph entered the Kroger store located at 4753 Suder Ave. in Point Place and made it out into the parking lot with a cart containing approximately $300 in merchandise. 

Two store workers say they tried stopping Hill and Randolph, but the women assaulted them. They were not seriously hurt.

Hill and Randolph are scheduled to face a judge on the charges Thursday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

