Two women arrested, charged with robbery at Toledo Kroger

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police arrested two women Wednesday morning after they allegedly tried stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise without paying for it.

Shontae Hill, 30, and Brianna Randolph, 23, both of Toledo, were booked into the Lucas County Jail just after 5 a.m. Wednesday and charged with robbery.

According to police, Hill and Randolph entered the Kroger store located at 4753 Suder Ave. in Point Place and made it out into the parking lot with a cart containing approximately $300 in merchandise.

Two store workers say they tried stopping Hill and Randolph, but the women assaulted them. They were not seriously hurt.

Hill and Randolph are scheduled to face a judge on the charges Thursday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.



