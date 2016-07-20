Toledo woman charged with creating bogus checks - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman charged with creating bogus checks

Toledo police are investigating why a woman allegedly used her home computer to create fake checks and then cashed them.

Officers arrested Patricia Vaculik-Garcia early Wednesday on six counts of forgery. She was locked up in the Lucas County Jail pending arraignment in Toledo Municipal Court.

According to police, Vaculik-Garcia used the computer at her house at 1661 Dartmoor Dr. at the end of May to create six checks using an out-of-state company’s name and banking information. 

Investigators say Vaculik-Garcia cashed the checks at the bank and deposited the money into her own bank account. The checks totaled $3,565.21

Here’s how the checks breakdown over the two day period they were allegedly created:

  • May 27, 2016
    • Check #2411 - $725.00
    • Check #2414 - $625.86
    • Check #2417 - $785.00
  • May 31, 2016
    • Check #2412 - $525.00
    • Check #2413 - $468.35
    • Check #2416 - $436.00

It’s not yet known how Vaculik-Garcia allegedly obtained the information to create the checks or if she was affiliated with the company claiming to be victim.

