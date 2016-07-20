Toledo woman charged with creating bogus checks

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are investigating why a woman allegedly used her home computer to create fake checks and then cashed them.

Officers arrested Patricia Vaculik-Garcia early Wednesday on six counts of forgery. She was locked up in the Lucas County Jail pending arraignment in Toledo Municipal Court.

According to police, Vaculik-Garcia used the computer at her house at 1661 Dartmoor Dr. at the end of May to create six checks using an out-of-state company’s name and banking information.

Investigators say Vaculik-Garcia cashed the checks at the bank and deposited the money into her own bank account. The checks totaled $3,565.21

Here’s how the checks breakdown over the two day period they were allegedly created:

May 27, 2016 Check #2411 - $725.00 Check #2414 - $625.86 Check #2417 - $785.00

May 31, 2016 Check #2412 - $525.00 Check #2413 - $468.35 Check #2416 - $436.00



It’s not yet known how Vaculik-Garcia allegedly obtained the information to create the checks or if she was affiliated with the company claiming to be victim.

