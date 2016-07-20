Toledo could see decrease in arson due to federal funding

Toledo Fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after three house fires broke out in east Toledo on the 600 block of Forsythe near Idaho.

All three homes were vacant. One has been demolished.

Two firefighters were taken to hospital for heat exhaustion as as result of the fires.

Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld of the Toledo Fire Department says firefighter gear can weigh between 60 and 70 pounds and that part of their job is to learn how to cope with uncomfortable circumstances.

"Our firefighters are totally encapsulated in fire gear and that protects them from the heat. And the downside is, it retains heat. It holds heat in. And even in the best of shape, you can face challenges," Hertzfeld said. "They responded to one structure fire and immediately found three. So it was a bit overwhelming. But, they were able to buckle down and call for help... It was their hard work that stopped the spread of those fires."

A neighbor said they heard someone breaking into one of the homes just before the fire broke out. The houses are just three of 2,000 vacancies reported in Lucas County.

Fire crews deemed the cause of all three arson - an issue they hope will be seen less and less after a $13.8 million federal grant was awarded to Land Bank.

The money will be used to get houses in the Toledo community leveled, restoring their property value.

"The Land Bank isn't about the vacant abandoned home, it's about the well cared for well-loved homes on either side of the house where you have a neighbor who puts a lot of care into it," said Wade Kapszukiewicz of Lucas County Land Bank.

Right now over a dozen homes within a thousand feet of the three set ablaze are on the list to be demolished or rehabbed..

"There is nothing good that comes from a neighborhood with vacant abandoned homes," said Kapszukiewicz. "That is why we were so excited at the Land Bank to receive this federal funding because it was going to allow us to double our efforts in eradicating those blights from neighborhoods so we can eliminate the threats and eliminate criminal activity across the board."

If you have any information on the early morning fires, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Your tip can remain anonymous.

