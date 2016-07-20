Point Place residents without water after overnight water main break

Residents in Point Place were without water overnight after a water main break had one street looking more like a river.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Point Pleasant Way near Bridgeview Drive. A main water line broke causing water to gush onto the road and even lifting part of one family's driveway.

Neighbors spotted the flooded road and tried to stop cars from coming through.

"I got off of work and then pulled up to my girlfriends house and there was a little water," said Leslie Majewski, who spotted the water main break. "I thought like a fire hydrant broke or something...walked around the corner, and it was just flooding from the street. I got really nervous and worried about neighbors and the street collapsing in."

They then called Washington Township police, who blocked off the road.

City crews arrived just before 1 a.m. to start the long clean up process. The water has since gone down, but a thick layer of mud remains.

According to Scott Novak, Lucas County sanitation engineer, the mud will be the most arduous task of today's clean up process.

Water to the area is expected to be turned back on later in the afternoon. Crews tell WTOL there as a five foot long crack in the pipeline. A 48 hour boil advisory will be in effect.

