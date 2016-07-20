Man arrested for drug and weapon charges threatens to kill polic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for drug and weapon charges threatens to kill police

Ernest Phillips (Source: Toledo Police Department) Ernest Phillips (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is behind bars charged with several crimes, including allegations that he threatened to kill two Toledo police officers once he gets out of jail. 

Police arrested 54-year-old Ernest Phillips Tuesday for drug abuse and weapons charges in the area of Lagrange and Sherman in north Toledo. According to police, while en route to the Lucas County Jail, Phillips became irate and told the two arresting officers that when he gets out "you'll be dead like those mother-------- in Texas.” 

This after another man allegedly threatened to kill nine Toledo police officers earlier that day. 

Phillips is also charged with aggravated menacing. 

