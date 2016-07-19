Toledo Police Department releases pictures of drone - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Toledo Police Department is showing off their new drone.

On a Facebook post on Saturday, TPD shared four pictures of the drone.

They say they will be introducing the new drone in a few weeks.

Toledo City Council approved a drone from Toledo Aerial Media for $14,349 in July. According to the council agenda, the cost covers the equipment, training and the service agreement.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says a drone will help with things like searches and accident reconstruction. He adds other city departments, like the fire department, can benefit from a drone. 

Tom Waniewski, council member, started looking into police drones a year ago and says he's excited it's becoming a reality. 

"I think technology can be very useful to how we run things," said Waniewski. "I mean, it's been proven among many avenues of operation, from our police department to the way we do accounting here. So, I look at this as another way that technology can help the police department do their jobs."

