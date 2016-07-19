Temps are rising; stay safe in the heat

Hot, humid, sticky, uncomfortable weather is on the way, so it's important to remember a few things to make sure you stay safe in the heat.

"You need to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of fluids. It's always a good idea to be in pairs so someone's watching you. If you're going to be exercising, monitor your exercise and moderate your exercise," said Dr. Eugene Izsak with ProMedica Hospital.

He says you need to realize your body's natural cooling mechanisms don't work as well when the mercury rises so you have the potential of overheating.

"Heat exhaustion - your body still maintains a normal temperature - but with heat stroke, your body can't get rid of the extra heat and then your temperature starts going up and that's a medical emergency," said Dr. Izsak.

He also recommends that those with respiratory problems avoid the humid weather if possible. And watch out for symptoms that are associated with heat related illnesses. Some cramps are due to dehydration from sweating while others can be more severe.

"You get a lot of mental confusion, you get a lot of chest pain, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, sometimes you will see vomiting," said Izsak.

If you notice those symptoms, he says to first get inside then monitor them.

"Get inside, get cool, drink plenty of fluids. But if it doesn't go away, you may want to call your doctor or come to the emergency department," said Dr. Izsak.

Children and teens are at greater risk for heat-related illnesses for several reasons. They adjust more slowly to changes in air temperature. They also produce more heat with activity and sweat less.

