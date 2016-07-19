Toledo Mayor looks to voters to pass temporary tax, council holds off

Millions of dollars are on the line for the city of Toledo.

The Mayor's office is asking for voters to say yes, once again, to a temporary income tax.

Toledo has a permanent income tax of 1.5 percent. Every four years, since 1982, council sends a temporary tax of .75 percent to the voters.

During a council meeting Tuesday, council members held off on sending the issue right to voters and instead elected to send it to the Finance Committee.

"The reason we put it into committee is that's an opportunity for the public to offer testimony and I think what we're trying to do is maybe bend over backwards to make sure that it's all transparent - that the public has another opportunity to tell us what they think," said Tom Waniewski, council member.

Waniewski says without the temporary tax, the City would be out tens of millions of dollars. He says that tax money is important to city operation, but so is watching every penny spent.

"This will give us an opportunity to review what we're doing more closely, and then we can sell it to the public that we've done everything we can to try to shave a nickel or two here, and to have confidence in the City that we'll spend their money wisely," said Waniewski.

In March, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson tried to raise the temporary income tax to 1 percent, saying the extra money would go to roads. Voters soundly rejected it.

According to a spokesperson for the City, if the regular .75 percent temporary tax is passed by voters in November's election, then the City will

consider asking voters to support an increase next spring.

Tyrone Riley, council member, says first they'll need to take a good look at how the City is already spending its money.

"The administration is looking at ways to cut expenses, looking at ways to improve city services, so I just want to get an idea of the necessity the importance of of this quarter percent," said Riley.



Riley says he believes most voters understand how important passing the temporary tax is and that the previous attempt to increase that temporary tax shouldn't negatively affect a vote this year.

