ODOT reaches out to Pokemon Go fans with sign

ODOT is reaching out to fans of the Pokemon Go craze.

A sign reading "Catch Pokemon Later...Don't be that Driver" can be found as you're driving on Interstate 475 south, just before Airport Highway.

An ODOT spokesperson said they're always looking for new ways to keep their electronic message boards "fresh."

The spokesperson also said they hope the signs keep drivers focused on the road and not their phone, playing the popular game.

The messages can also be found on I-75.

