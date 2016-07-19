South Toledo school gets new fitness center

A south Toledo school is getting money for a new fitness center. The gym will be will be at the Glendale Elementary School on Cass Road.

TPS officials say Glendale-Feilbach Elementary is one of the three Ohio schools to receive funds from the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils for a fitness center.

The foundation is giving the school $100,000 to remodel office space into a fitness center.

The elementary school was selected because of their innovative ways of promoting student physical activity and wellness.

The project is expected to be complete in a few months.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.