South Toledo school gets new fitness center

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
A south Toledo school is getting money for a new fitness center. The gym will be will be at the Glendale Elementary School on Cass Road.

TPS officials say Glendale-Feilbach Elementary is one of the three Ohio schools to receive funds from the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils for a fitness center. 

The foundation is giving the school $100,000 to remodel office space into a fitness center. 

The elementary school was selected because of their innovative ways of promoting student physical activity and wellness. 

The project is expected to be complete in a few months. 

