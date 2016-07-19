Lucas County property taxes could rise next year

Lucas County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to approve five levy renewals for the November ballot.

The renewals will allow voters to decide on whether to continue paying property taxes for public services including: the Toledo Zoo, Lucas County Public Library, Lucas County Children Services, 911 Public Safety Communications System and Imagination Station.

Children services is seeking a 0.4 mil increase and the public library is asking for a boost of 0.8 mil.

“We need to lend our voices of endorsement for these levies,” Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

Julie Malkin from LCCS said the increase is a small amount for homeowners that has a big impact on foster kids.

“What it will allow us to do is to continue to serve the children of Lucas County at the level we're doing right now,” Malkin said.

Lucas County Public Library Executive Director Clyde Stoles says the increase is crucial to its 3.5 million yearly visitors.

"It sustains what we already have and it represents 54 percent of our library system,” Stoles said.

But there is some good news for your wallet - the Toledo Zoo reduced its levy this year. Board member Bob Vasquez said the nationally ranked zoo is able to offset some tax payer dollars with the revenue it's bringing in from new exhibits and record number of patrons.

"We've asked for a reduction from 0.85 to 0.75 mills... we're trying to be good stewards for the county,” Vasquez said.

Lucas County Board of Commissioners vote to renew the levies every four years. It’s estimated the additional cost to tax payers is less than $30 a year on average.

