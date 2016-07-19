Wood County court sentences heroin dealer to 3 years

Joshua Melnek was sentenced to 3 years in prison for dealing a lethal dose of heroin that killed Brandon Morris. (Source: WTOL)

The heroin epidemic is being met with harsher jail sentencing for dealers who sell lethal doses to users.

Two families in Wood County were overcome with emotion after a sentencing that put one man in prison.

Laurie Clements, who lost her son to heroin, tearfully spoke earlier in the courtroom.

"But if this saves another life, it is worth it," said Clements.

"I do everything for him to remember him and to have him live on," said Brittany Morris, sister of the victim.

Brandon Morris, Clements' son, was clean for five weeks before he overdosed on heroin sold to him by Joshua Melnek.

Melnek was originally charged with reckless homicide but plead to lesser charges to avoid a trial.

Before sentencing, Melnek did apologize to the court saying if he could take it back he would.

The judge then handed down the maximum sentence - three years in prison.

"We understand the heroin epidemic is horrible and we hope this sends a message to not get involved in illegal activity," said Wood County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.

The family is supportive of others who have loved ones addicted to heroin. They are also advocates for organ donation and FAD - Familes Against Drugs.

