Board of Commissioners approve five levy renewals to be place on Nov. ballot

Toledo-area homeowners could soon see potential property tax increases in the near future.

The Lucas County Board of Commissioners approved five levy renewals to be placed on the November ballot, Tuesday.

The Lucas County Public Library and Children Services were among those seeking millage increases.

The Toledo Zoo reduced its millage request by .01 mills.

If the millage is passed the increases would add about $12 to $14 per year to the average property tax bill.

