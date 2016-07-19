Woman turns in lost $600, gets it back one year later

A good deed done a year ago is turning into a profit for one local woman.

Dody Hahn has been an employee of Sunoco for more than 20 years.

A year ago she found $600 at the Wyandot Service Plaza on the turnpike.

“I walked through the door and it was laying right up by the counter and I thought it was just like a 100 dollar bill, and I picked it up and thought this is more than 100 dollars. I stuck in my pocket took it to the office counted it, and I was stunned,” said Hahn.

She says she is still stunned by all of this, because one year later she is receiving the money back.

"She turned it in last august, and we exhausted all avenues to try and find the owner. We put ads in the newspaper. We also went through the court, and through the prosecutor to get the release to get the money returned to her,” said Lt. Bernfisher of the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hahn says if she ever lost money, she hopes someone would do the same.

“It's great to know there are great people out there that show good character and know what is right from wrong,” said Lt. Bernfisher.

Hahn is now $600 richer, but she says she is considering giving the money to charity.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.