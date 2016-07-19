Trump Campaign slams Gov. Kasich for not addressing RNC

On day two of the Republican National Convention, Republicans are talking about the man at the top of the GOP ticket, but not in a good way.

GOP delegates are angry at Donald Trump after his campaign manager slammed Governor John Kasich for not addressing the Republican Convention.

“My point was that the Governor of a state, whether it's the Democratic convention or the republican convention should address the convention,” said Paul Manafort. “I said that it was embarrassing for the state the governor would not address a national party coming to his state.”

Ohio GOP leaders say slamming Governor John Kasich will not get Trump into the White House.

Tuesday morning, Republican pollster Frank Luntz told the Ohio GOP they must unite behind Donald Trump or the Republicans will lose.

Ohio party leaders say they want to see a less divisive tone from Trump.

“We always recognize it was a must win state and then Paul Manafort came out and made a colossal mistake. But people recover from mistakes, even stupid ones. I'm sure they realize it was a mistake and they will move forward,” said Matt Borges, Chairman of the Ohio Republican party.

Still, the question remains whether Ohio Republicans and the party itself can unite.

An event will be held Tuesday afternoon at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, honoring Kasich.

Ohio Republicans will be watching to see if he will unite the party with an endorsement.

