58-year-old bicyclist killed after crash in Lorain County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Lorain County.

It happened Monday around 8:30 a.m. on Oberlin Road in New Russian Township.

Police say Mark Snyder, 58, of Elyria was riding his bike southbound on Oberlin Road just north of Butternut Ridge Road.

Ronald Carr, 81, of Elyria was driving a 1991 Chevy van behind Snyder. As Carr passed Snyder on the right hand side, his mirror hit Snyder, knocking him off the bike.

Carr immediately stopped and remained on the scene.

Snyder was flown to Cleveland Metrohealth Medical Center where he later died.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.