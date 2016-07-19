Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office disciplines 5 correction officers following death of inmate

Two Sergeants, a Deputy and two corrections officers at the Lucas County Jail have been disciplined in the death of an inmate.

On May 14, Alfred Estis, 34, was found dead in his cell at the Lucas County Jail.

He was charged with rape and kidnapping.

An Autopsy found Estis had been dead at least eight hours before he was found. Estis had a seizure disorder and was taking medication.

The Coroner’s Office ruled that Estis died of natural causes, pending toxicology testing.

Sergeants Jim Coleman and Nancy Kowolski were both suspended two days without pay. Corrections Officer Erika Molitoris, who found Estis dead, has received a warning.

Another Corrections Officer, Adia Washington, is suspended 65 days without pay, and Deputy Caleb Mylek received a 65-day unpaid suspension with an additional notification that he could be fired for another policy violation.

All five are accused of falsifying logs and neglect of duty in the death of Estis.

His death remains under investigation.

