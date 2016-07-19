BBB: How to determine real versus fake coupons

The Better Business Bureau is warning customers about pop up deals on Facebook.

Imitation grocery store coupons are flooding the internet and cost stores millions of dollars. Examples of fake coupons include, $60 off a $70 purchase at Kroger, 50 percent off purchase at Target, and even a free bag of Doritos.

Dick Eppistein says the coupons look real and sometimes even fool sore clerks, who accept them even though they are fake.

The scam has exploded because now the coupons can be download off the internet, which could never be done before.

If you see a coupon that looks phony or you think could be too good to be true, you can check out the Coupon Information Corporation for a list of fake coupons.

Experts warn to never buy coupons online. Legitimate coupons should link to the company website.

The BBB says to remember that knowingly using fake coupons is a crime and companies do prosecute chronic abusers.

