Woman charged for threatening Dana Rosendale's daughter after Russell Adkins sentencing

A woman is facing some pretty serious charges after allegedly threatening a murder victim's daughter on Facebook.

Police arrested Roberta Axtell Monday, after they say she made a threatening post on Facebook towards the daughter of Dana Rosendale, Brittany Stork.

Police say Axtell is a friend of Russell Adkins, who was sentenced Monday for the 1982 murder of Rosendale.

Adkins was given a life sentence with the eligibility of parole after 15 years - the maximum sentence allowed by the judge.

But police say what Axtell did to defend Adkins crossed the line.





Police issued a warrant for Axtell and arrested her shortly after Russell Adkin's was sentenced Monday.

The Facebook page - Free Russ Adkins Now - was started months ago. But it was a post from the weekend that crossed the line for prosecutors at the Wood County Courthouse.

The post threatens Storks, who is credited for reopening her mother's case, which led to Adkins' conviction.

The post has since been removed from the Facebook page.

Axtell was charged with two felonies, Intimidation and Retaliation. If she is found guilty, she could face up to six years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

On Tuesday, Axtell's bond was set at $75,000 and she was ordered to have no contact with Storks. The judge also ordered she have no internet access if her bond is posted.

