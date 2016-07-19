Toledo man behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill white police officers

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill white police officers.

Toledo police arrested 44-year-old Allen Talley at a home on the 1200 block of Waverly Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to court documents obtained by WTOL 11 News, police say Talley matched the description of a suspect brandishing a gun on the 1100 block of Waverly. When officers arrived to the scene, they say Talley would not comply and went into his home.

Police say Talley was eventually placed in handcuffs and made on-camera statements in the back of the police car that he was going to "kill nine white police officers."

Police say he went onto say he was going to buy some guns from the white man and either go into a station and kill officers or make a call to 911 and kill officers as they arrived at his location.

Talley is charged with a number of crimes, including aggravated menacing.

He remains behind bars at the Lucas County Jail on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.