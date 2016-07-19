Toledo man behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill white police officers

Toledo man behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill white - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Toledo man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill white police officers. 

Toledo police arrested 44-year-old Allen Talley at a home on the 1200 block of Waverly Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday. 

According to court documents obtained by WTOL 11 News, police say Talley matched the description of a suspect brandishing a gun on the 1100 block of Waverly. When officers arrived to the scene, they say Talley would not comply and went into his home. 

Police say Talley was eventually placed in handcuffs and made on-camera statements in the back of the police car that he was going to "kill nine white police officers." 

Police say he went onto say he was going to buy some guns from the white man and either go into a station and kill officers or make a call to 911 and kill officers as they arrived at his location.

Talley is charged with a number of crimes, including aggravated menacing. 

He remains behind bars at the Lucas County Jail on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday. 

