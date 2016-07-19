Police investigate overnight motorcycle crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigate overnight motorcycle crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating an overnight motorcycle crash. 

It happened on Cherry and Bancroft. When WTOL 11 arrived on scene both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were being tended to by firefighters.  

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly