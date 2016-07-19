Police investigate after pedestrian hit and killed

Toledo police are investigating a deadly crash.

Police say 52-year-old Maurice Boone was hit by a car while crossing near the intersection of Monroe Street and Albion around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Boone was transported to Toledo Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No word yet on if the driver will face charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

